Ujaas Energy standalone net profit declines 95.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Ujaas Energy declined 95.93% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 57.28% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.498.17-18.9141.740.327.020.206.890.163.93

