CreditAccess Grameen reports consolidated net profit of Rs 252.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.97% to Rs 1490.41 crore

Net profit of CreditAccess Grameen reported to Rs 252.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 99.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.97% to Rs 1490.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1380.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1490.411380.3854.5326.07354.30-113.40337.92-128.93252.09-99.52

