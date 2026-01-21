Rallis India standalone net profit declines 81.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.35% to Rs 623.00 crore

Net profit of Rallis India declined 81.82% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.35% to Rs 623.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 522.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.623.00522.009.318.4365.0048.0036.0019.002.0011.00

