Rallis India standalone net profit declines 81.82% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 19.35% to Rs 623.00 croreNet profit of Rallis India declined 81.82% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.35% to Rs 623.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 522.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales623.00522.00 19 OPM %9.318.43 -PBDT65.0048.00 35 PBT36.0019.00 89 NP2.0011.00 -82
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 9:04 AM IST