Rossell Techsys recognized as Outstanding Supplier by Lockheed Martin

Rossell Techsys recognized as Outstanding Supplier by Lockheed Martin

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 1:07 PM IST
Rossell Techsys has been recognized by Lockheed Martin's Global Supply Chain Organization for Outstanding Supplier Performance.

The citation commended Rossell's outstanding support, dedication, and commitment to success, and acknowledged the company's excellence in manufacturing cable harness assemblies in support of Lockheed Martin's Aeronautics, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Missiles and Fire Control programs.

Lockheed Martin further highlighted Rossell's collaboration, innovation, and creative cost-saving initiatives that drive affordability and contribute to the success of its global production programs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Board of Mobavenue AI Tech to consider fund raising

Gretex Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 15.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Starlineps Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 51.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.96 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Varroc Engineering consolidated net profit rises 9.46% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

