Capacit'e Infraprojects standalone net profit rises 140.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.87% to Rs 587.57 croreNet profit of Capacit'e Infraprojects rose 140.23% to Rs 50.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.87% to Rs 587.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 438.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.88% to Rs 114.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 94.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.30% to Rs 1867.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1790.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
