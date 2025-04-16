Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Capacite Infraprojects bags housing project of Rs 295 cr in Wadala, Mumbai

Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Capacite Infraprojects has received Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Indus Co-operative Housing Society, for a total contract value of Rs 295 crore excluding GST, for Construction of Residential with Allied Commercial Building No. 01 & Residential Building No. 02 At Cs No 2/4 Saltpan Division Shivadi - Chembur Road, Wadala, Mumbai-31.

Commenting on the same, Rahul Katyal, Managing Director said, we are delighted to be entrusted by Indus Co-operative Housing Society, for their project in Mumbai. We're grateful for their trust and belief in our capabilities, further solidifying our position as a preferred partner for high profile projects. At Capacit'e, we're committed to delivering projects on time and to client satisfaction. We're focused on securing quality orders from existing and new clients across public and private sectors, leveraging our growing execution capabilities.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

