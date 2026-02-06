Friday, February 06, 2026 | 07:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Capacity utilisation in manufacturing sector increased marginally, says RBI

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 6:50 PM IST
Reserve Bank released the results of its 71st round of the quarterly Order Books, Inventories, and Capacity Utilisation Survey (OBICUS), which was conducted during Q3:2025-26 and covered 1,114 manufacturing companies. The survey provides a snapshot of the demand conditions in Indias manufacturing sector during July-September 2025. At the aggregate level, capacity utilisation (CU) in the manufacturing sector increased marginally to 74.3 per cent in Q2:2025-26 from 74.1 per cent in the previous quarter. However, the seasonally adjusted CU (CU-SA) declined by 100 basis points from the previous quarter and stood at 74.8 per cent in Q2:2025-26. Both CU and CU-SA for Q2:2025-26 increased by 10 basis points as compared to their levels in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

