Capillary Technologies India consolidated net profit declines 22.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.75% to Rs 184.04 crore

Net profit of Capillary Technologies India declined 22.12% to Rs 7.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.75% to Rs 184.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 159.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.184.04159.0013.5714.4427.2022.798.129.957.9910.26

