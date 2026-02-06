Friday, February 06, 2026 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Capillary Technologies India consolidated net profit declines 22.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 4:34 PM IST

Sales rise 15.75% to Rs 184.04 crore

Net profit of Capillary Technologies India declined 22.12% to Rs 7.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.75% to Rs 184.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 159.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales184.04159.00 16 OPM %13.5714.44 -PBDT27.2022.79 19 PBT8.129.95 -18 NP7.9910.26 -22

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 4:34 PM IST

