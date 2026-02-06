Veranda Learning Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.42 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.80% to Rs 116.80 crore

Net profit of Veranda Learning Solutions reported to Rs 10.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 193.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.80% to Rs 116.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 99.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.116.8099.1532.29-32.9134.86-66.6019.71-206.1410.42-193.83

