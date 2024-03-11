Sensex (    %)
                             
Macrotech Developers Ltd Spikes 7.97%

Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 16.2% over last one month compared to 5.58% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 3.52% rise in the SENSEX
Macrotech Developers Ltd rose 7.97% today to trade at Rs 1265.3. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 0.97% to quote at 7306.11. The index is up 5.58 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd increased 1.62% and Oberoi Realty Ltd added 1% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 129.28 % over last one year compared to the 25.34% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 16.2% over last one month compared to 5.58% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 3.52% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2220 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 23746 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1265.7 on 11 Mar 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 390.33 on 28 Mar 2023.
First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

