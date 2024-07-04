Business Standard
Capital SFB records 16% YoY growth in gross advances in Q1; deposits at Rs 7,778 crore

Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 12:17 PM IST
Capital Small Finance Bank's gross advances stood at Rs 6,391 crore as on 30 June 2024, which is higher by 16% as compared with the figure of Rs 5,519 crore recorded as on 30 June 2023.
Disbursements for the quarter ending June 2024 amounted to Rs 754 crore, reflecting a year-over-year (YoY) growth of 62%.
The total deposits of the bank increased by 10% to Rs 7,778 crore as on 30 June 2024 from Rs 7,064 crore as on 30 June 2023.
CASA ratio was at 39.5% as of 30 June 2024 against 38.3% as of 31 March 2024.
Gross NPAs of the bank stood at 2.7% as of 30 June 2024 against 2.8% as of 31 March 2024.
The average CD ratio of the bank for the quarter ending 30 June 2024 stood at 79.6% with CD ratio as on 30 June 2024 of 82.2%.
The average liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) for the quarter ending 30 June 2024 stood at 215.5% against 264.1% for the quarter ending 31 March 2024.
Capital Small Finance Bank (Capital SFB) is a bank headquartered at Jalandhar, Punjab, India. The bank is presently having 177 branches spread over 5 states and 1 UT.
The scrip shed 0.41% to currently trade at Rs 351.55 on the BSE.
First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

