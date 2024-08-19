Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Surges 2.55%, BSE Oil & Gas index Gains 1.25%

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Surges 2.55%, BSE Oil & Gas index Gains 1.25%

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added 5.74% over last one month compared to 4.78% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.09% rise in the SENSEX
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd gained 2.55% today to trade at Rs 338. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 1.25% to quote at 32283.41. The index is up 4.78 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd increased 2.06% and Oil India Ltd added 2.02% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 71.58 % over last one year compared to the 24.22% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added 5.74% over last one month compared to 4.78% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.09% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 66893 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17.81 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 344.6 on 01 Aug 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 172.8 on 24 Aug 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

share market live

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex adds 200, Nifty above 24,600; Zomato jumps 4%

Canada flag, Canada

Canada-wide freight rail stoppage looms as 2 firms issue lockout notices

GMR Airports

GMR Airports stock price rises after July passenger traffic jumps 8% YoY

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

LIVE: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to move HC against governor's nod to prosecute him in MUDA case

Spices

Nearly 12% of India's tested spice samples fail quality, safety standards

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon