DCX Systems hits the roof on bagging orders worth Rs 107 crore

DCX Systems was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 335.70 after the company informed that it has received orders worth Rs 107.08 crore from domestic and overseas customers.

The company has secured contracts for the supply of electronic kits, cable and wire harness assemblies. The order is to be completed within a period of 12 months and a total cost of Rs 107,08,89,320.

DCX Systems is one of leading Indian manufacture of electronic sub-systems and cable harnesses in defence and aerospace sector. Operations of the company are classified as system integration, cable and wire harness assemblies, and kitting.