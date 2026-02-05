Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 17.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.10% to Rs 542.77 crore

Net profit of Caplin Point Laboratories rose 17.93% to Rs 163.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 138.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.10% to Rs 542.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 492.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.542.77492.9634.9432.92223.17193.46203.89177.26163.88138.96

