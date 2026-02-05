Nava consolidated net profit declines 11.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.64% to Rs 991.12 crore

Net profit of Nava declined 11.31% to Rs 222.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 250.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.64% to Rs 991.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 842.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.991.12842.4944.6653.39512.27479.46396.59391.64222.01250.33

