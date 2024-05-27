Caprihans India reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.72% to Rs 188.05 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 51.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 71.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.84% to Rs 694.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 924.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net loss of Caprihans India reported to Rs 17.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 94.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.72% to Rs 188.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 217.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.188.05217.96694.53924.01-2.629.346.336.52-21.6811.45-20.7611.81-34.493.83-63.74-21.48-17.9194.25-51.6271.76