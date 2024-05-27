Jayant Agro Organics consolidated net profit rises 22.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.20% to Rs 626.05 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 6.93% to Rs 52.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.43% to Rs 2150.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2771.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Jayant Agro Organics rose 22.06% to Rs 16.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.20% to Rs 626.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 606.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.