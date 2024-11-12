Caprihans India reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.36 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.90% to Rs 188.73 croreNet Loss of Caprihans India reported to Rs 28.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.90% to Rs 188.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 176.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales188.73176.55 7 OPM %3.4310.17 -PBDT-11.071.98 PL PBT-21.42-8.07 -165 NP-28.36-9.39 -202
