Total Transport Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Total Transport Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:19 AM IST

Sales rise 68.64% to Rs 187.97 crore

Net Loss of Total Transport Systems reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 68.64% to Rs 187.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 111.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales187.97111.46 69 OPM %0.630.98 -PBDT1.531.42 8 PBT0.590.55 7 NP-0.06-0.22 73

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

