Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit rises 1.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.08% to Rs 78.45 croreNet profit of Captain Polyplast rose 1.99% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.08% to Rs 78.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 76.15% to Rs 31.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.54% to Rs 286.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 294.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales78.4568.77 14 286.84294.32 -3 OPM %11.4912.55 -11.2210.80 - PBDT7.466.98 7 26.1425.39 3 PBT6.816.36 7 23.6422.99 3 NP5.125.02 2 31.3217.78 76
