Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 12:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Captain Polyplast jumps after securing Rs 28-cr PM KUSUM B solar pump order

Captain Polyplast jumps after securing Rs 28-cr PM KUSUM B solar pump order

Image

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Captain Polyplast rallied 4.08% to Rs 83.55 after the company announced that it has received an additional empanelment for 1,000 solar pumps under the PM KUSUM B scheme from MSEDCL, with an aggregate order value of Rs 27.69 crore.

This empanelment, added to the earlier order for 500 solar pumps from MSEDCL, strengthens the companys order book in the renewable energy and agri-infrastructure segment. The move underscores Captain Polyplasts growing presence in government-backed solar irrigation programs and reflects sustained demand for solar pumping solutions amid policy support for clean energy adoption in agriculture.

Ritesh Khichadia, whole time director of Captain Polyplast, said, This additional empanelment under the PM KUSUM B scheme further strengthens our order book and improves revenue visibility for the coming periods. Along with the earlier orders for 500 solar pumps, it supports steady growth in our solar pump business and adds to a more balanced revenue mix.

 

Continued demand under government-supported solar irrigation programs reflects our execution capabilities, manufacturing strength, and experience across regions. Looking ahead, we see sustained opportunities from expanding solar irrigation initiatives and expect this segment to contribute meaningfully to our growth while supporting long-term value creation.

Captain Polyplast is engaged in manufacturing and selling quality micro irrigation systems and allied products having its manufacturing facilities at Shapar (Veraval), Rajkot. Further, the company also undertakes installation of micro irrigation systems, providing of agronomical services to farmers and carrying out business activities.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 73.9% to Rs 4.24 crore, even as net sales jumped 49.7% to Rs 79.73 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Monarch Surveyors rises after securing Rs 8-cr Nashik Municipal Corporation contract

Monarch Surveyors rises after securing Rs 8-cr Nashik Municipal Corporation contract

Sensex , Nifty trade with small gains; broader mrkt outperforms

Sensex , Nifty trade with small gains; broader mrkt outperforms

Larsen & Toubro bags Mumbai Metro railway project

Larsen & Toubro bags Mumbai Metro railway project

Adani Enterprises receives ratings action from ICRA

Adani Enterprises receives ratings action from ICRA

VA TECH WABAG secures EPC contract for Hadda ISTP Project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

VA TECH WABAG secures EPC contract for Hadda ISTP Project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayVivo V70 SpecsBlueChip ScamStock Market HolidayNo PUC No Fuel PolicyPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon