Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Carborundum Universal Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Carborundum Universal Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, NMDC Steel Ltd and Reliance Power Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 November 2025.

Carborundum Universal Ltd soared 8.63% to Rs 906.9 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 49417 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6636 shares in the past one month.

 

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd spiked 6.52% to Rs 774. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Natco Pharma Ltd surged 6.47% to Rs 887.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64837 shares in the past one month.

NMDC Steel Ltd jumped 6.14% to Rs 43.54. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd rose 5.43% to Rs 39.23. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 71.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sudeep Pharma IPO ends with subscription of 93.72 times

IGL gains on inking JV with CEID to set up bio-gas plants

Aarvi Encon gains after bagging Rs 12-cr contract in Indonesia

Market at day's high; PSU bank shares advance

TCS extends partnership with ALDI SOUTH

