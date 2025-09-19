Friday, September 19, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Career Point Edutech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Career Point Edutech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Natural Capsules Ltd, Trigyn Technologies Ltd, Intense Technologies Ltd and Bharat Gears Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 September 2025.

Career Point Edutech Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 321.3 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 21370 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4633 shares in the past one month.

 

Natural Capsules Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 246.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7890 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3297 shares in the past one month.

Trigyn Technologies Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 89.97. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 75625 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7553 shares in the past one month.

Intense Technologies Ltd advanced 15.56% to Rs 122.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14491 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Gears Ltd spurt 13.14% to Rs 108.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48066 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3162 shares in the past one month.

The Anup Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Yen firms up as BoJ holds rates & starts asset unwind

Pound tumbles against dollar amid deepening budget concerns; GBP/INR plunges under 120 mark

Rajesh Power Services gains on securing Rs 183 crore order from MGVCL

Kaynes Technology slides after CEO Rajesh Sharma resigns

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

