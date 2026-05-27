Carraro India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Transpek Industry Ltd, Aequs Ltd, Scoda Tubes Ltd and Insolation Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 May 2026.

Transpek Industry Ltd, Aequs Ltd, Scoda Tubes Ltd and Insolation Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 May 2026.

Carraro India Ltd crashed 10.56% to Rs 543.65 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5827 shares in the past one month.

Transpek Industry Ltd lost 10.06% to Rs 1078.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8375 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 587 shares in the past one month.

Aequs Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 190.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Scoda Tubes Ltd plummeted 9.94% to Rs 124.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 61931 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16536 shares in the past one month.

Insolation Energy Ltd corrected 9.46% to Rs 121.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

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