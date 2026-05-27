Zen Technologies launches Integrated Smart Border Suite

To support India's emerging "Smart Border" vision

Zen Technologies today announced the launch of its Integrated Smart Border Suite (ISBS), a next-generation border security ecosystem designed to support India's emerging Smart Border vision.

The announcement comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that India would roll out a nationwide Smart Border project aimed at securing nearly 6,000 km of border with Pakistan and Bangladesh using advanced technologies including drones, radars and smart surveillance systems. The Zen Technologies suite has been conceptualized to address the rapidly evolving threat landscape facing India's borders, including illegal infiltration, narco-terrorism, drone-based smuggling, and hybrid warfare tactics increasingly observed along India's western and eastern frontiers.

Commenting on the development, Ashok Atluri, Chairman & Managing Director, Zen Technologies said, India's border security architecture is undergoing a fundamental transformation, from static, manpower intensive deployments to intelligent, autonomous and technology-driven protection systems capable of responding to dynamic and asymmetric threats in real time. Zen's Integrated Smart Border Suite has been developed as an indigenous AI-enabled ecosystem that seamlessly integrates anti-drone systems, autonomous surveillance, precision-response platforms and real-time situational awareness into a unified operational grid. As India accelerates the modernization of its border infrastructure under the vision of an Impenetrable Smart Border', indigenous defence technologies built on Indian intellectual property will play a decisive role in strengthening national security, operational readiness and strategic self-reliance.