Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Carysil consolidated net profit rises 19.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Carysil consolidated net profit rises 19.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 7.16% to Rs 204.18 crore

Net profit of Carysil rose 19.64% to Rs 18.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.16% to Rs 204.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 190.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.11% to Rs 63.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.28% to Rs 815.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 683.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales204.18190.53 7 815.57683.76 19 OPM %17.1118.13 -16.8418.83 - PBDT31.8030.73 3 123.75113.23 9 PBT23.5821.24 11 87.8580.78 9 NP18.5815.53 20 63.7457.89 10

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

