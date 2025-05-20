Innova Captab consolidated net profit rises 2.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.84% to Rs 314.74 croreNet profit of Innova Captab rose 2.96% to Rs 29.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.84% to Rs 314.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 262.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.94% to Rs 128.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.02% to Rs 1243.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1081.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales314.74262.63 20 1243.681081.31 15 OPM %15.1514.50 -14.9714.28 - PBDT49.1142.95 14 195.80145.49 35 PBT39.3139.55 -1 171.02129.53 32 NP29.5728.72 3 128.2694.35 36
