Onix Solar Energy standalone net profit rises 1.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 23.27 croreNet profit of Onix Solar Energy rose 1.59% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 23.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 590.48% to Rs 1.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 293800.00% to Rs 29.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales23.270 0 29.390.01 293800 OPM %2.580 -3.78-5300.00 - PBDT0.71-0.18 LP 1.53-0.54 LP PBT0.71-0.19 LP 1.52-0.57 LP NP0.640.63 2 1.450.21 590
