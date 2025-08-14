Sri Sarvaraya Sugars standalone net profit declines 54.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.01% to Rs 223.80 croreNet profit of Sri Sarvaraya Sugars declined 54.52% to Rs 15.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.01% to Rs 223.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 290.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales223.80290.69 -23 OPM %12.2218.24 -PBDT30.7556.45 -46 PBT21.5946.12 -53 NP15.4533.97 -55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content