Gold Rock Investments standalone net profit declines 33.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.25% to Rs 4.14 croreNet profit of Gold Rock Investments declined 33.21% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 28.25% to Rs 4.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4.145.77 -28 OPM %87.6893.93 -PBDT3.625.40 -33 PBT3.585.36 -33 NP3.585.36 -33
