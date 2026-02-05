CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 59.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.52% to Rs 1050.56 crore

Net profit of CCL Products (India) rose 59.06% to Rs 100.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 63.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 38.52% to Rs 1050.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 758.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1050.56758.4117.6116.41155.3396.68116.2771.88100.2763.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News