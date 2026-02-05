Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 2.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.67% to Rs 49.69 crore

Net profit of Voith Paper Fabrics India rose 2.25% to Rs 8.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.67% to Rs 49.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 41.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.49.6941.1828.6223.7018.4914.2314.6710.968.198.01

