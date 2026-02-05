Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Homes reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the December 2025 quarter

India Homes reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of India Homes reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 33.11 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 33.11 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Texel Industries consolidated net profit rises 121.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Texel Industries consolidated net profit rises 121.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Zodiac Ventures consolidated net profit rises 45.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Zodiac Ventures consolidated net profit rises 45.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Transpek Industry consolidated net profit rises 1.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Transpek Industry consolidated net profit rises 1.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Cummins India consolidated net profit declines 12.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Cummins India consolidated net profit declines 12.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySBI Q3 Result PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayDomestic Newspaper ProductionWeather TodayIndia-Russia Oil Trade President's Rule in ManipurUGC NET 2025 ResultPersonal Finance