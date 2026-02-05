N K Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.75% to Rs 2.59 crore

Net Loss of N K Industries reported to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 30.75% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2.593.74-3.864.81-0.100.17-0.73-0.51-0.81-0.43

