Home / Markets / Capital Market News / N K Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the December 2025 quarter

N K Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales decline 30.75% to Rs 2.59 crore

Net Loss of N K Industries reported to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 30.75% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.593.74 -31 OPM %-3.864.81 -PBDT-0.100.17 PL PBT-0.73-0.51 -43 NP-0.81-0.43 -88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

