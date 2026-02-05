Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit rises 29.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.69% to Rs 196.30 crore

Net profit of Indo Tech Transformers rose 29.22% to Rs 24.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.69% to Rs 196.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 177.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.196.30177.3416.8113.6734.7129.9933.5028.8524.9019.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News