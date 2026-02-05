Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit rises 29.22% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 10.69% to Rs 196.30 croreNet profit of Indo Tech Transformers rose 29.22% to Rs 24.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.69% to Rs 196.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 177.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales196.30177.34 11 OPM %16.8113.67 -PBDT34.7129.99 16 PBT33.5028.85 16 NP24.9019.27 29
