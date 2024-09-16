Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HEG gains after board increases investment limit

HEG gains after board increases investment limit

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
HEG rallied 3.14% to Rs 2,132.15 after the company informed that its board has approved the enhancement of existing investment limit from Rs 200 crore to Rs 250 crore in one or more tranches.
This enhanced limit will be applicable for investments in the securities of listed Indian companies, overseas companies and body corporates.
HEG is India's leading graphite electrode manufacturer. It has one of the largest integrated graphite electrode plants in the world, processing sophisticated UHP (ultra high power) electrodes.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The company reported 83.4% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 23.04 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 139.12 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 14.9% YoY to Rs 571.46 crore in Q1 FY25.
 
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sandip Ghosh

RG Kar ex-principal gave 'deceptive' answers during polygraph: CBI

Circle to Search

More Android smartphones to get 'Circle to Search' feature soon: Report

basmati rice

LT Foods, KRBL surge up to 10% after government removes MEP on basmati rice

thailand

Thailand to roll out ETA for India, 92 other nations from Dec 1: Know more

iOS 18

iOS 18 rollout begins today: Eligible iPhones, installation guide, and more

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBajaj Housing Finance IPO listing todayBuy & Sell Stock on Sep 16PN Gadgil Jewellers IPOJan-Dhan AccountsUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon