Volumes spurt at Vedanta Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 12:33 PM IST
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd, C.E. Info Systems Ltd, India Cements Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 June 2024.
Vedanta Ltd registered volume of 1240.28 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 138.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.94 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.49% to Rs.442.80. Volumes stood at 6.13 lakh shares in the last session.
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd saw volume of 27.2 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 12.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.21 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.92% to Rs.1,633.10. Volumes stood at 1.57 lakh shares in the last session.
C.E. Info Systems Ltd recorded volume of 7.07 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 60869 shares. The stock lost 4.55% to Rs.2,306.15. Volumes stood at 13119 shares in the last session.
India Cements Ltd witnessed volume of 13.21 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.43 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.82% to Rs.261.00. Volumes stood at 2.81 lakh shares in the last session.
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd saw volume of 87403 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16304 shares. The stock increased 4.85% to Rs.891.45. Volumes stood at 19752 shares in the last session.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

