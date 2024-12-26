Business Standard

Ceigall India climbs after arm bags Rs 981-cr order from NHAI

Ceigall India climbs after arm bags Rs 981-cr order from NHAI

Image

Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Ceigall India jumped 3.40% to Rs 356.20 after the company's subsidiary, Ceigall Ludhiana Bathinda Greenfield Highway Private has executed concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to develop highway in Punjab.

The said order includes development of 6-lane access controlled Ludhiana-Bathinda Greenfield highway from junction with Moga-Barnala Road (NH-703) near village Tallewal to junction with Delhi-Katra Expressway (NE-5) near Ludhiana, village, Ballowal as a part of Ludhiana-Ajmer economic corridor in the Punjab on hybrid annuity mode (HAM) under Bharatmala Pariyojna phase-I (package-2).

The said order is worth Rs 981 crore and the completion and operation period will b 24 months.

 

Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company undertaking specialized structural works such as elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, railway over bridges, tunnels, highways, expressways and runways. The principal business operations are broadly divided into EPC projects and hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 1.4% despite of 14.2% increase in net sales to Rs 809.70 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Energy shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks rise

EPIC (associate company of Welspun Corp) wins orders worth Rs 130 cr

TVS Motors Company announces divestment in Scienaptic Systems Inc. (associate company)

NALCO rises post inking mining lease deed for coal blocks in Odisha

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 10:03 AM IST

