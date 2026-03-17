Ceigall subsidiary secures two projects of Punjab Infrastructure Development Board
Ceigall Infra Projects (CIPPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ceigall India (CIL) has emerged as the L1 bidder in the financial bid opening for two (2) tenders by the Punjab Infrastructure Development Board on 16 March 2026. These include:
- Construction And Development of the World Class Urban Street in Ludhiana On Hybrid Annuity Model Package 1 (Bid cost of Rs 108 crore).
- Construction And Development of the World Class Urban Street in Ludhiana On Hybrid Annuity Model Package 3 (Bid cost of Rs 99 crore).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 7:50 PM IST