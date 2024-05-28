Ceinsys Tech consolidated net profit declines 45.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.29% to Rs 78.27 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 13.31% to Rs 35.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.23% to Rs 252.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 219.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Ceinsys Tech declined 45.31% to Rs 11.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.29% to Rs 78.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.