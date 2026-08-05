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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cello World Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Cello World Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

SML Mahindra Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd and Ola Electric Mobility Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 August 2026.

SML Mahindra Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd and Ola Electric Mobility Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 August 2026.

Cello World Ltd surged 10.32% to Rs 380.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17457 shares in the past one month.

 

SML Mahindra Ltd soared 8.91% to Rs 5905.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9243 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18941 shares in the past one month.

Varroc Engineering Ltd spiked 7.16% to Rs 727.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 33611 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45009 shares in the past one month.

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PNB Housing Finance Ltd spurt 7.14% to Rs 1125. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59979 shares in the past one month.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd rose 6.85% to Rs 41.19. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 84.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 12:16 PM IST