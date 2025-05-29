Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Centenial Surgical Suture reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Centenial Surgical Suture reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 10.46% to Rs 13.31 crore

Net loss of Centenial Surgical Suture reported to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.46% to Rs 13.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.55% to Rs 53.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales13.3112.05 10 53.5251.19 5 OPM %15.5512.53 -11.729.77 - PBDT-0.070.59 PL 2.642.66 -1 PBT-1.330.15 PL -1.611.27 PL NP-1.180.19 PL -1.461.13 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

