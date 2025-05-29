Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

IFB Agro Industries Ltd, Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd, Hindustan Motors Ltd and Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 May 2025.

Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 131.1 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 54131 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6528 shares in the past one month.

 

IFB Agro Industries Ltd soared 17.49% to Rs 697. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16734 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 821 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd spiked 16.98% to Rs 985. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 696 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Motors Ltd gained 16.21% to Rs 34.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd advanced 14.09% to Rs 433.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 70679 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2564 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Saumya Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Birlasoft Q4 PAT rises 4% QoQ to Rs 122 cr

Eastern Treads reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Cummins India records 7% YoY drop in Q4 PAT; crosses Rs 10,000 crore annual revenue mark

Kinetic Trust standalone net profit rises 38.10% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

