Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jetking Infotrain acquires 21 Bitcoins after raising funds via preferential issue

Jetking Infotrain acquires 21 Bitcoins after raising funds via preferential issue

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Jetking Infotrain announced that it has successfully completed a preferential allotment of equity shares, raising Rs 6.10 crore.

The funds have been fully deployed towards the acquisition of virtual digital assets, specifically Bitcoin, in line with the stated objective of the issue.

According to the regulatory filing, the company allotted 3,96,156 equity shares at Rs 154 per share (including a Rs 144 premium), under the preferential route approved by its board and shareholders.

The proceeds, along with internal accruals, were used to expand Jetking's crypto holdings. As of 28 May 2025, the company holds 21 Bitcoins, purchased at an average price of Rs 64.65 lakh each. This marks a sharp increase from the 15.02 Bitcoins recorded on its balance sheet as of 31 March 2025.

 

Shares of Jetking Infotrain were up 2% at Rs 133.60 on the BSE. The company's current market capitalisation stood at Rs 78.92 crore on the BSE.

Mumbai-based Jetking Infotrain is engaged in the business of "IT training in hardware, networking and digital courses".

On a consolidated basis, Jetking Infotrain reported net loss of Rs 1.30 crore in Q4 March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.41 crore in Q4 March 2024. Net sales rose 25.06% YoY to Rs 5.44 crore in Q4 March 2025.

First Published: May 29 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

