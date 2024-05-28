Centenial Surgical Suture standalone net profit rises 35.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.45% to Rs 12.05 croreNet profit of Centenial Surgical Suture rose 35.71% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.45% to Rs 12.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.00% to Rs 1.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.79% to Rs 51.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
