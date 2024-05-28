Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Pilani Investment &amp; Industries Corporation standalone net profit rises 11.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Sales rise 16.57% to Rs 62.61 crore
Net profit of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation rose 11.58% to Rs 29.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.57% to Rs 62.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.60% to Rs 167.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 169.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.82% to Rs 303.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 292.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales62.6153.71 17 303.21292.06 4 OPM %98.3195.12 -96.6797.71 - PBDT39.7936.19 10 218.82221.34 -1 PBT39.7436.12 10 218.60221.07 -1 NP29.7826.69 12 167.07169.78 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Pilani Investment &amp; Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 54.01% in the December 2023 quarter

Here's How Conquest, BITS Pilani is Accelerating India's Most Promising Startups

Pilani Investment &amp; Industries Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 3.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit rises 41.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Flora Textiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Oasis Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Pee Cee Cosma Sope standalone net profit rises 86.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Cropster Agro reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Silver Touch Technologies consolidated net profit rises 54.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon