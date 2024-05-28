Sales rise 16.57% to Rs 62.61 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 1.60% to Rs 167.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 169.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.82% to Rs 303.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 292.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation rose 11.58% to Rs 29.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.57% to Rs 62.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.62.6153.71303.21292.0698.3195.1296.6797.7139.7936.19218.82221.3439.7436.12218.60221.0729.7826.69167.07169.78