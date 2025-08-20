Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Aurobindo Pharma Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Aurobindo Pharma Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd registered volume of 85126 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21645 shares

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd, Go Digit General Insurance Ltd, Avenue Supermarts Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 August 2025.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd registered volume of 85126 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21645 shares. The stock slipped 3.71% to Rs.1,049.80. Volumes stood at 17800 shares in the last session.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd saw volume of 346.3 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 141.50 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.01% to Rs.50.65. Volumes stood at 619.72 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Latent View Analytics Ltd saw volume of 31502 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13377 shares. The stock increased 5.95% to Rs.432.00. Volumes stood at 18274 shares in the last session.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd witnessed volume of 32286 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13896 shares. The stock increased 2.71% to Rs.372.00. Volumes stood at 5140 shares in the last session.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd notched up volume of 62085 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28956 shares. The stock rose 1.07% to Rs.4,701.10. Volumes stood at 52161 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Lupin launches Bosentan tablets for oral suspension in US market

Centum Electronics enters into MoU with Bharat Electronics

Hyundai Motor India corrects after sharp rally

Barometers pare losses; FMCG shares in demand

PG Electroplast partners with PAX India

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

