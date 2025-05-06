Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Century Enka consolidated net profit declines 66.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales decline 5.27% to Rs 444.00 crore

Net profit of Century Enka declined 66.65% to Rs 6.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.27% to Rs 444.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 468.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.49% to Rs 66.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.77% to Rs 2001.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1744.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales444.00468.68 -5 2001.691744.15 15 OPM %1.947.21 -5.704.57 - PBDT22.9039.64 -42 146.91107.79 36 PBT9.2926.57 -65 91.9457.53 60 NP6.7620.27 -67 66.4742.75 55

First Published: May 06 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

