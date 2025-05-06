CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit rises 16.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.60% to Rs 2752.77 croreNet profit of CG Power & Industrial Solutions rose 16.43% to Rs 271.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 233.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.60% to Rs 2752.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2191.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 31.70% to Rs 974.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1427.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.15% to Rs 9908.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8045.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2752.772191.72 26 9908.668045.98 23 OPM %12.6012.95 -13.1714.02 - PBDT415.49331.08 25 1459.811231.79 19 PBT383.64307.03 25 1347.971136.90 19 NP271.97233.60 16 974.591427.01 -32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content