Brookfield India Real Estate Trust consolidated net profit rises 492.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.26% to Rs 636.42 croreNet profit of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust rose 492.32% to Rs 69.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.26% to Rs 636.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 547.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 1425.68% to Rs 184.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.09% to Rs 2444.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1836.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales636.42547.40 16 2444.451836.64 33 OPM %70.6374.75 -70.9671.11 - PBDT225.94137.41 64 679.39465.42 46 PBT114.6434.84 229 249.5054.21 360 NP69.4211.72 492 184.7612.11 1426
